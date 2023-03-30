Naked Adults Promote Transgender Lifestyle as ‘Euphoria’ on Kids TV Show

A new “educational” TV show in Holland features adults taking their clothes off and answering questions from children about transgenderism and sex change surgery, while promoting the transgender lifestyle as “euphoria”, as the transgender agenda continues to be pushed on children.

The program, Simply Naked, has not yet aired but a trailer showing adults taking their clothes off in the presence of young children has been released by broadcaster NPO, with many people claiming the footage “comes close to promoting pedophilia.”

The show’s format includes naked adults answering questions from children on topics such as how comfortable they feel in their own bodies, with producers claiming the format is designed to encourage body positivity.

Presenter of the show Edson da Graca said: “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.”

However the explicit sexual nature of the show has caused a backlash in Holland, with producers accused of sexualizing children and “promoting pedophilia.”

MP Tunahan Kuzu from the Denk Party has urged his Twitter followers to write in to the broadcaster and get the program taken off air, calling it “ridiculous”.

And FvD leader Thierry Baudet said the programme “comes close to promoting pedophilia”.

The Independent report: In a preview of the series the varying reactions of children are shown with one saying “this is not a show I need to see.”

A statement from the broadcaster said: “The children knew exactly what was going to happen and they could say how they felt during the programme at any time.

“We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children and that’s ok. It’s up to the parents to decide if their children can watch.”

The first episode of Simply Naked (Gewoon Bloot, in Dutch) will be broadcast on March 21 by NTR.

The show is based on a similar show in Denmark called Ultra smider tojet (Ultra strips down), that also received a backlash at the time, but won a TV award in 2019.