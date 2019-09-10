Nadler Accuses Trump of ‘Crimes and Corruption’ – Schedules Vote for Impeachment Hearings

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced on Monday that his committee will vote this Thursday to officially formalize impeachment hearings against President Trump.

Nadler said in a statement on Monday that the President’s “crimes and corruption extend beyond what is detailed in the Mueller report.”

The Hill reported:

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said the committee will vote Thursday on a resolution that would solidify several key policies, including that the panel’s staff be allowed to question witnesses for an additional hour — split equally between the majority and minority — after each committee member goes through their five-minute line of questioning. Judiciary’s subcommittees would also be able hold hearings as part of the probe, paving a way for Nadler to punt less-important witnesses down the line and save time. The Democrats would also allow Trump’s legal counsel to respond in writing to evidence and testimony presented to the committee.

“The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the President with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him,” Nadler said in a statement.

“We will not allow Trump’s continued obstruction to stop us from delivering the truth to the American people.”

“Trump’s crimes and corruption extend beyond what is detailed in the Mueller report,” Nadler continued.

“The President is in violation of the emoluments clauses of the Constitution as he works to enrich himself, putting the safety and security of our Nation at risk. He has dangled pardons, been involved in campaign finance violations and stonewalled Congress across the board, noting that he will defy all subpoenas.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Chairman Nadler is currently running an ‘impeachment investigation’ stemming from Mueller’s probe and he keeps roving to new areas.

It was recently reported that Nadler is investigating Trump’s role in the ‘hush payments’ made to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 election.

Nadler also said that his committee will be holding hearings this Fall related to the issue of pardons over a joke Trump made about pardoning DHS officials, according to Politico.

The Democrats no longer legislate. All they do is use time and resources to harass Trump with Soviet-style show trials.