Nadler: We Are Investigating Trump for ‘Torturing Children’ at the Border

Rep. Jerry Nadler has boasted that House Democrats are investigating President Trump for “the torture of children at the border.”

Speaking Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Nadler confirmed, “We have a lot of things we’re investigating now and among other things, the president’s misconduct, the torture of children at the border.”

“We’re issuing two sets of subpoenas,” he said.

“The first for people involved with the administration’s torture of children and family separation, torture of children at the border.”

“We sent letters and made inquiries for months and gotten no proper responses.”

Breitbart.com reports: He added, “The president contradicts witnesses and his own inspector general and says things are fine in the thing are not fine. We are torturing children. We are running horrible family separation things. This is going to stop. We have got to get the bottom of this. We issued a number of subpoenas because our letters and inquiries are getting nowhere.”