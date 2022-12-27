Mysterious Organization Quietly Releasing Sulphur Particles Into Stratosphere To ‘Ease Global Warming’

A mysterious organization has begun quietly pumping sulphur particles into the stratosphere to combat “global warming.”

MIT Technology Review published an article this weekend highlighting a startup company based in Mexico that is using hot air balloons to spread the dangerous particles over our skies:

Geoengineering refers to deliberate efforts to manipulate the climate by reflecting more sunlight back into space, mimicking a natural process that occurs in the aftermath of large volcanic eruptions. In theory, spraying sulfur and similar particles in sufficient quantities could potentially ease global warming. It’s not technically difficult to release such compounds into the stratosphere. But scientists have mostly (though not entirely) refrained from carrying out even small-scale outdoor experiments. And it’s not clear that any have yet injected materials into that specific layer of the atmosphere in the context of geoengineering-related research.

Infowars.com reports: An assistant professor at The University of Wyoming named Matt Henry noted the experimental particle releases are taking place in Mexico because it’s a country where unproven technology is often tested.

It should be noted that the startup pumping sulfur into the atmosphere to geoengineer the climate is doing so in Mexico, part of a long tradition of using the Global South as a laboratory for unproven environment/climate tech w/o regard for local impacts. https://t.co/JHROUtodE0 — Matt Henry (@MenryWY) December 25, 2022

The company, Make Sunsets, is hoping to generate revenue by selling “cooling credits” to pay for flights spraying loads of sulfur particles.

This is essentially a carbon credit scheme floated by globalist groups like the World Economic Forum, European Union and others.

In a strange comment to MIT Technology Review, Make Sunsets CEO Luke Iseman said, “We joke slash not joke that this is partly a company and partly a cult.”

Infowars and Alex Jones have been warning of the negative impact geoengineering can have on the climate, plants, animals and humans for decades now.

Last year, we covered a UN climate panel report where the group considered spraying “sulfate aerosols” above the Earth’s surface to reduce global temperatures.

Earlier this year, we wrote about a pair of men named James Marvin Herndon and Mark Whiteside who published a paper in the “Advances In Social Sciences Research Journal” accusing the United Nations of engaging in a conspiracy to destroy the Earth’s environment.

In November, the Biden regime even announced a 5-year plan to research “climate intervention,” specifically using geoengineering practices to combat climate change!

One geoengineering program, the “chemtrail” phenomenon, has been written off as a conspiracy by the establishment, but the technology is now slowly being acknowledged in the public sphere.