Mysterious ‘Hut’ on Dark Side of Moon Baffles Scientists

Chinese scientists have been left baffled after spotting a “mystery hut” on the far side of the Moon.

The mysterious cube-shaped object was first spotted by the Chinese Yutu 2 rover in November.

The rover spotted the object on the horizon some 262 feet away to the north as it was traversing the Von Kármán crater in the southern hemisphere on the far side of the Moon.

The press office of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) published a photo of the strange rising over the horizon.

Rt.com reports: The Chinese have expressed a strong interest in investigating this “mystery hut,” and the rover is now expected to spend the next two or three lunar days – the equivalent of two or three months here on Earth – moving towards the object while avoiding the craters that pockmark the far side of the Earth’s satellite.

Yutu 2 made the first-ever landing on the far side of the Moon on January 3, 2019 and has been moving around the 115-mile-wide (186-km-wide) Von Kármán crater ever since. It is part of China’s fourth expedition to the Moon and the second that has involved a rover.