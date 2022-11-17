Myocarditis in Kids Cases Up by Over 100X in Canada

Myocarditis cases in children under 18 has increased 117X the normal rate in Canada, according to new data released by the IWK Health Center.

They’ve seen 27 myocarditis cases in a 6 week period for children. Normally, they see just 2 cases a year.

Infowars.com reports: Since the baseline rate of myocarditis in kids is 1 per 100,000, this suggests that we are seeing 1 per 1,000 kids vaccinating getting myocarditis and it’s probably even more than that especially since the Thailand study showed almost 30% of kids sustain cardiac injury of some sort from the vaccines.

Since there are nearly 80 M kids under 18 in the US, if all of them got vaccinated, we’d expect to see 80,000 kids with myocarditis which is always very serious.

That’s a lot of kids. You would think this is a problem, but it isn’t.

When 2 car owners die, the car manufacturer tells people to stop using the car. I wrote about this recently.

The reason for this is simple: liability.

But with these vaccines, there is no liability, so there is no need to set a stopping condition.

The US government will happily injure hundreds of thousands or millions of kids and it simply just doesn’t matter because there is no liability. That’s just the way it goes.

Only a few members of Congress will pay any attention to this because they don’t want to be seen as “anti-science.”

Are you a fact checker?

Any “fact checker” who wants to fact check my source should contact me. Calling the hospital, getting a denial, and publicizing that as “the truth” is not fact checking.

TEE cases on the rise as well… I wonder why?

A reader wrote:

This isn’t myocarditis-specific, but I want to bring another observation to your attention. I work in outpatient procedures hospital area. I noticed an uptick in TEE procedures (trans esophageal echocardiograms) after the vaccine roll out. When a patient has a random TIA/stroke and a cause can’t be determined, this procedure can be done to rule out a congenital heart malformation (such as PFO) as the cause. Other nurses commented on the increased number of theses cases after the vaccine rollout. Maybe twice as many per week for a few months? TEEs can be done by any trained cardiologist, but it is frequently done by electrophysiology cardiologist specialist. I recommend you look for nurses, mds or secretaries who work in the office of an EP cardiologist. They might be able to confirm if an increased number of TEEs were performed (presumably from an increase in TIAs or strokes).

Summary

IWK health center is not alone in seeing massive increases in myocarditis in young people. My own surveys clearly showed at least a 10-fold increase in myocarditis rates once the vaccines were introduced. That’s an increase from the rates under COVID only. My survey showed only a 10-fold increase because most people reported seeing zero cases before the vaccine so it skews the numbers.

Any doctor who tells you that the rates of myocarditis are lower with the vaccine should be reported to their state medical board for spreading misinformation.

The CDC claims that the risk of myocarditis is only “slightly elevated.” How do they explain this 100X increase? I don’t know. They block my emails now and ignore my phone calls. Fortunately, I can buy billboards to communicate with them to let them know about serious safety signals.

This article is more evidence that the COVID vaccines are a disaster and should be halted immediately.