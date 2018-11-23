Muslim Refugee Slits Throat of Old Man Who Gave Him Shelter

An 85-year-old German man hired a young Muslim asylum seeker to work as his carer, after his daughter, an aid worker who helps refugees, asked her father to help the young man by paying him a wage. To repay his debt of gratitude after months of employment, the refugee slit the old man’s throat and watched him die.

The Afghan has been detained and placed in pre-trial custody by the authorities after he was seen slitting the 85-year-old man’s throat by another worker who had installed a baby monitor in the old man’s bedroom.

Last August the 20-year-old Afghan was hired to work for the 85-year-old German man as a carer and was later re-hired to assist with gardening and cleaning work around the house.

In the early hours, the Afghan allegedly took a knife to the man’s throat as he slept, before stealing his car and fleeing the scene of the crime, only to crash and destroy the vehicle and continue on foot.

The victim has been identified as Dietrich P., but the suspect’s name and image has been withheld by authorities, a standard practice in Germany when the perpetrator is an immigrant.

“Everyone here knew Dietrich,” a neighbor told the newspaper Bild. “He was always friendly and helpful. It’s unbelievable that this could happen to us.”

According to RT: Dietrich’s daughter met the young man at a refugee center in Zwickau district in the state of Saxony, where she was volunteering and where the Afghan was living at the time.

According to the prosecutors, the murder was witnessed by a Bosnian man, who was working as a live-in carer to the aging Dietrich.

The Bosnian carer saw the murder on a baby monitor he had installed to check on Dietrich, and at first thought that the Afghan was leaning over Dietrich to straighten his blankets.

Only later did he realize the grizzly reality, and called the police.

The suspect allegedly stole a car and tried to flee, but crashed the vehicle and proceeded on foot.

He was caught by a police patrol and taken to the hospital, but was soon recognized as a wanted person and detained.

A judge ordered him to be placed into pre-trial custody.

Rentner in seinem Haus getötet – 20-jähriger Ex-Pfleger festgenommen https://t.co/BG99qwgQv3 pic.twitter.com/IqZMy9aDw4 — WELT News (@WELTnews) November 19, 2018

The state police said the suspect has no criminal record in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and that they were checking with law enforcement in other parts of Germany for more information about him.

It is known that the man’s request for asylum was rejected and that his permit to stay is to expire at the end of January 2019.

The police said the Afghan man had not stolen anything from Dietrich’s house and that he has not spoken about the murder.

Interior Minister for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Lorenz Caffier warned against using the crime for political speculation.

After a spate of Afghan crimes in Germany, Caffier’s call echoes that of UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in September.

Sending Afghans home, Grandi said, is a “complex issue,” despite a series of much-publicized assaults by Afghan nationals, like a stabbing in Chemnitz, a rape in a Berlin elementary school this September, and the rape and drowning of a teenage girl in Freiburg in 2016.