Muslim Refugee Arrested For Raping 3-Yr-Old Boy At Migrant Camp

A 20-year-old Muslim refugee has been arrested over claims he raped a 3-year-old boy in a refugee camp in north-western Greece.

Alshahada Thamer, 20, from Syria, was taken into custody after the boy’s mother, whose nationality is unknown, found him crying and bleeding in the camp.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Agia Eleni refugee camp near the city of Ioannina in north-western Greece.

The mother claims that her son had visited the sports facilities in the refugee camp, and had come running back to her in tears, saying he was raped in the children’s playground by the 20-year-old man.

She said as well as having external injuries, her son was complaining about pain in his lower abdomen and genitals.

The mother took her son to the University Hospital of Ioannina, where medical staff confirmed that the boy had been sexually abused.

MailOnline report: The police were informed and managed to locate Thamer who was reportedly in the camp at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape, however it is not known how he is linked to the boy.

It is unclear if the suspect has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Reports from the UN and NGOs have expressed concern over the rise in victims of pedophile sexual predators in Greek refugee camps, according to local media.