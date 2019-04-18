Muslim Politician: Notre Dame Fire Was ‘Allah’s Wrath’ Because France Banned Burka

A Muslim politician in Canada has claimed the fire that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was divine retribution because France banned the niqab and burka.

Eve Torres, the Monreal politician, suggested that France was punished by God because of the prohibition of religious symbols in the country, which means Muslim women cannot wear the full-face veil in public.

Disturbingly, Torres also said that firefighters should be sleeping inside “the church on Notre-Dame Street” in Montreal.

According to Ms. Torres, whose social media bio proclaims her to be a campaigner for “social justice”, banning religious signs can stir up the wrath of Allah.

And then “here is the result!,” she wrote, referring to the devastating Notre Dame fire.

After Canadian Press reported on the “controversial comments”, Quebec Solidaire, a political party, distanced itself from Eve Torres, who was the Solidaire candidate in Mont-Royal-Outremont in the last election.

According to Canadian Press:

According to Canadian Press:

Right on cue, Torres apologized, claiming it was all just a “joke”. However many people remain unconvinced after failing to locate any humor in Eve Torres’ disturbing comments.