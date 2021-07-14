Muslim Parents Organise Protest Against Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey

A Muslim parents activist group has organized a protest against the ‘Dildo Butt Monkey’ hired by a British library to perform in front of young children.

As we reported yesterday, a ‘woke’ library in London was forced to apologise after young children were exposed to a man dressed up in a monkey costume with a dildo hanging from his crotch.

The company responsible for arranging the sexually explicit show for children – Vision RCL – received a whopping £740,000 of taxpayer funds.

Summit.news reports: Now a concerned Muslim activist group has vowed to stage a “peaceful family rally” aimed at raising awareness surrounding the safety of children and how Redbridge Council failed to consult parents before exposing kids to such disgusting antics.

The Parents United group is behind the protest, which will take place outside Ilford Town Hall at 19:15 tonight.

While progressives continue to encourage and applaud children being exposed to sexualized performances and adult themes under the justification of increasing “tolerance” towards the LGBT movement, Muslim parents in the UK have vigorously demonstrated against such efforts.

Muslim protesters were successful in forcing Parkfield Community School in Birmingham to put a temporary halt to the teaching of LGBT issues in class, with activist parents asserting that the lessons were “toxic” and represented “aggressive indoctrination.”

The protests also spread to other schools, with demonstrators angry that their kids were being exposed to the normalization of same-sex parents.

As we previously highlighted, drag queens continue to appear at libraries across the UK, exposing children to sexualized themes, including once instance where a drag queen taught toddlers to twerk.