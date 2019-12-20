Muslim Police Officer Hired to Promote ‘Diversity’ Charged With Raping Children

A Muslim police officer in the UK who was hired to promote “diversity” has been charged with a sickening array of sex crimes against minors.

West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, has been exposed as a member of a pedophile grooming gang and has been charged with sex offenses against children aged between 13 and 16.

Ditta was appointed in 2016 as a diversity officer “to boost numbers of Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) people applying to join the force” after then Prime Minister Theresa May said the number of black and Asian officers in the UK was “simply not good enough.”

Upon his appointment, Ditta said the police force should reflect the community it serves in terms of diversity.

Three years later and it emerges that Ditta abused his position to target teenage girls.

“The allegations include several counts of rape, sexual assault, supplying drugs and trafficking…(Ditta) was a serving officer at the time of the offence he has been accused of,” reports BBC News.

Ditta has now been suspended from duty.

DIVERSITY HIRE: Amjad Ditta, the West Yorkshire Police officer now under fire for being a part of a grooming gang? "I am the Positive Action Co-ordinator for West Yorkshire Police. My role involves recruiting, maintaining and promoting under represented groups within the force." pic.twitter.com/cFLmGrAuq6 — Memelord (@dailydigger19) December 18, 2019

The other men arrested as part of the sex trafficking sting include Vaqaas Abbas, Nadeem Adalat, Sajid Adalat, Vaseem Adalat, Amjad Ditta, Christopher Eastwood, Metab Islam, Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, Ishtiaq Latif, Asad Mahmood, Arfan Mir, Younis Mohammed aka Younis Khan, Nadeem Nassir, Shahzad Nawaz, Shazad Nazir, and Sohail Zafar.

The UK has had numerous scandals involving Muslim grooming gangs across the country.

In some cases, the abuse of children was covered up by authorities over concerns about political correctness.