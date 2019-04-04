Muslim Migrant Hijacks Bus; Tries To Burn 51 Children to Death – Media Blackout

A Muslim migrant hijacked a school bus, restrained the school children, doused the vehicle with fuel and then attempted to burn the children alive, according to local reports.

According to the European media, the bus driver, an “Italian citizen” who migrated from Senegal several years ago, hijacked his bus full of middle school children, forced the three school chaperones to handcuff the children with plastic ties, then took off on the highway, ramming into cars along the way.

When he was stopped by a police barricade near Milan, he set fire to the bus which he had previously doused with fuel.

“No one will survive,” he said, according to police.

“He shouted ‘Stop the deaths at sea, I’ll carry out a massacre’,” said Marco Palmieri, a police spokesman.

Luckily the police were able to break the bus windows and free the students. No one was seriously injured but all of the children suffered shock, and several suffered bruises and smoke inhalation.

The bus driver, Ousseynou Sy, told the panicked children that he was going to murder them to revenge the deaths of his own three children who had died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea in an attempt to get to Europe.

He also told police that his vile act was retaliation for the thousands of migrants who had drowned in sea crossings in recent years.

Media blackout

TPP reports:

I first became aware of the bus hijacking while browsing the Jihad Watch website around 2 p.m. on the day of the incident. Robert Spencer’s piece contained a long excerpt from a Telegraph article published hours earlier. I wondered when the American media would pick up the story.

At 4:30 p.m. I checked Google News. There were plenty of articles about the New Zealand mosque massacre, but nothing about the near-massacre in Italy. I checked again at 6 p.m. Still nothing, but there were 6 headline stories about the New Zealand shooting with a “click for more stories” link which brought up dozens more stories about the mosque attack. I thought to myself that Google News was a bit slow on the uptake. I assumed that they were trying to decide how to minimize the story.

At around 7:30 p.m. Fox News carried a brief account of the hijacked children and the blazing bus. I tried Google News again. There was nothing about Italy, but one could have spent most of the evening reading all the stories about New Zealand.

Jihad is now a normal event in the Western world, and the Islamization of Europe is well underway. But, if the anti-Islamophobia zealots have their way, don’t expect to have that clear picture for much longer. They want you to see only what they want you to see. And they want you to look at it only through the rose-colored lenses that they provide.