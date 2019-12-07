Muslim Democrat Lawmaker Caught Stealing $500K From Charity – Spent On Furs, Porsche

Movita Johnson-Harrell, the first Muslim elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has been charged by prosecutors for allegedly stealing over half a million dollars from a charity that helps the mentally ill.

Johnson-Harrell (D) has also been charged with perjury and tampering with public records.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) announced the charges against Johnson-Harrell on Wednesday.

In a statement, Shapiro said that Johnson-Harrell turned herself in on Wednesday to law enforcement officials, and “is taking responsibility for her crimes, plans to plead guilty, and has agreed to resign from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives effective December 13th.”

The charges followed an in-depth investigation into her operation of a non-profit called “Motivations Education & Consultation Associates (MECA)” that she is accused of robbing blind in order to line her own pockets and live a lavish lifestyle.

“While Johnson-Harrell was lining her pockets with MECA funds, MECA’s residents were living in squalor,” Shapiro said.

She reportedly used the money to buy fur coats, fund lavish vacations and payments on a Porsche among other personal expenses.