Muslim and Christian Prayers ‘All Go To The Same Place,’ Claims AOC

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Christian and Muslim prayers “all go to the same place” during her speech at a Ramadan event held at the US Capitol on Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez delivered the bizarre theological postulation at a Congress-held iftar — the meal that breaks the fast at sundown each day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Congress’s three Muslim members hosted the iftar at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, which was attended by 100 guests from various religious backgrounds, The Washington Post reports.

During the Islamic event, Ocasio-Cortez, who has claimed to be Catholic and have Jewish heritage at various points in the past year, spoke about attending Friday prayers at mosques in her Bronx district, which includes a substantial Muslim population.

“When [Rep.] Ilhan [Omar] prays, when I pray, when [Rep.] Rashida [Tlaib] prays, when Ayanna [Pressley] prays, when Jan Schakowsky prays, I believe those prayers all go to the same place — up,” she said.

According to the Christian Post, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, who also attended the event, similarly mixed religion and politics, stating: “The Bible doesn’t tell me to love my neighbor if they’re Christian if they’re straight . . . The Bible tells me to love my neighbor.”

Monday’s iftar was organized by the nonprofit Muslim Advocates in coordination with the offices of Omar, Tlaib — the first two Muslim women in Congress — and Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.

The gathering to break that day’s Ramadan fast was the first iftar to be hosted by Congress’ own Muslim members.

With the exception of 2017, the White House has hosted an iftar every year since 1996, when then-First Lady Hillary Clinton oversaw an event.

The question of whether Christians and Muslims worship the same God has been the topic of heated debate in recent years, with numerous theologians and biblical scholars weighing in on the issue.

In 2016, political science professor Larycia Hawkins parted ways with Wheaton College after she was placed on administrative leave for declaring Christians and Muslims worship the “same God.”

Recently, Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear said the Christian and Muslim ideas of God are irreconcilably different.

“Islam is a false way of salvation,” he emphasized.

“Islam presents salvation by works, and it outright denies several key things that Christianity teaches about God, like God being a Trinity and the personal nature of God and more.”

Nabeel Qureshi, the late author of Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus, previously stated that while Muslims and Christians do not worship the same God, “we all ought to stop demonizing those who disagree with us” given the complexity of the matter.