Musk Looks Set To Step Down As Twitter Chief

After promising to abide by the results of a poll, Elon Musk looks set to step down as CEO of Twitter.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” Musk asked on Sunday, vowing that he “would abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The results of the poll showed that a majority of respondents wanted Musk to give up his position.

Musk initiated the poll just after he was seen at the World cup final in Qatar with former White House advisor Jared Kushner.

Some now believe Kushner to be one of the favorites to take over the position of Twitter CEO if Musk really does step down.

Elon and Jared Kushner at the World Cup today, negotiating for new Twitter CEO? pic.twitter.com/jnyq6cCEAQ — CHIZ (@CHIZMAGA) December 18, 2022

InforWars reports: Musk followed up the poll with a warning as to who his replacement might be.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” tweeted the Tesla founder.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk later commented, suggesting the fact that the platform is a giant black hole for money and cannot turn a profit has turned him away.

Some speculated that Musk knew he would lose the poll once far-left Twitter mobs activated to swing the result, and that this gives him an easy way to bow out.

Others hinted that Musk has already selected a new CEO, the announcement of which will terrify leftists even more than him being in charge.