Musk Calls For Fauci To Be Prosecuted Over Suppression Of Covid Information

Elon Musk has hinted that he’ll be releasing Twitter files related to the White House Covid Response Team leader Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pandemic.
On Sunday he tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”
Musk also posted a meme mocking Fauci continually advising a senile Joe Biden to keep locking people down to fight the covid virus.
InfoWars reports: When asked if he was about to release Twitter Files on COVID and the “suppression of what has turned out to be factual information,” Musk responded, “Oh it is coming bigtime.”
His declaration was met with delight by Republicans on Twitter, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joking she “affirms” Musk’s new pronouns.
