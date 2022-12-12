Musk Calls For Fauci To Be Prosecuted Over Suppression Of Covid Information

Elon Musk has hinted that he’ll be releasing Twitter files related to the White House Covid Response Team leader Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pandemic.

On Sunday he tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Musk also posted a meme mocking Fauci continually advising a senile Joe Biden to keep locking people down to fight the covid virus.

InfoWars reports: When asked if he was about to release Twitter Files on COVID and the “suppression of what has turned out to be factual information,” Musk responded, “Oh it is coming bigtime.”

Oh it is coming bigtime … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

His declaration was met with delight by Republicans on Twitter, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joking she “affirms” Musk’s new pronouns.

I affirm your pronouns Elon. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 11, 2022

Let me guess,



You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 11, 2022

Now these are pronouns I can approve of!



Long overdue. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 11, 2022