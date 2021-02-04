Multiple Women Come Forward Accusing Marilyn Manson Of Abuse

Actor Evan Rachel Wood and numerous other women made accusations against musician Marilyn Manson this week

The career of 31-year Manson has effectively been destroyed following abuse allegations from eight different women

He has denied the allegations calling them “horrible distortions of reality“

In a statement he said: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

His ex wife, burlesque performer Dita Von Teese made a statement following the allegations, saying she had not experienced abuse from Manson, and that their marriage had ended due to “infidelity and drug abuse”. “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple” she said.

The allegations all started on 1 February when Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood issued a public statement claiming that the musician groomed and abused her “for years”.

Breitbart reports: Here’s the full statement from her Instagram account:

The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

Wood’s allegations reach back more than ten years. The two of them reportedly started dating in 2007, when he was 38 and she was 19. The couple got engaged in 2010. Soon after the engagement, they broke up.

That same day, six other women published their own allegations, including allegations of rape and torture. Hit the link for their full statements…

Sarah McNeilly:

As he was wooing me I would come to find out he was torturing others. Before long I was the one being tortured. I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women.

Ashley Lindsay Morgan:

There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion.

Ashley Walters:

It felt like I was his property because [he] would offer me up or sexual encounters … and bragged he could do so. I’d be threatened if he wasn’t happy or made to so impossible tasks so he could berate mine. He isolated me from friends and family. Sometimes I wouldn’t be allowed to leave for days, sometimes I wouldn’t be allowed to sleep. He frequently became violent, throwing glass plates and heavy objects.

Gabriella:

He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me… He took naked photos of me without my permission while I was sleeping and tied up and sent them to his friends… [H]e would force me to take drugs … more than my body could handle. I woke up with paramedics shining a flashlight, slapping my face, while trying to make me throw up.

Two other women posted allegations on Instagram and then deleted them.

While former porn star Jenna Jameson says her relationship with Manson was consensual, she also said she left him over his biting her during sex and his fantasies about burning her alive.

A California State Senator Susan Rubio is urging the U.S. Justice Department to launch an investigation into the 52-year-old.