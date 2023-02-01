Multiple Mainstream News Outlets Declare: ‘Journalism Is Racist’

Multiple mainstream news outlets have declared that real journalism is inherently racist because its a relic of “white newsrooms.”

Yes ,really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The declaration was made during a series of interviews conducted by former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward.

Summit.news reports: “The media figures argued that journalists should include their own beliefs, biases, and experiences to convey truth, and that journalistic objectivity was either unrealistic or undesirable,” reports the Daily Caller.

Downie Jr. argued that objectivity distorts the news because the standard “was dictated over decades by male editors in predominantly White newsrooms and reinforced their own view of the world.”

Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle, put it even more explicitly asserting, “objectivity has got to go.”

So there you have it.

“Diversity” is hostile to objectivity (truth) and for diversity to win, the truth must be abolished in favor of pushing narratives that benefit so-called minority groups (which are now endorsed and empowered by every major institution in America).

Downie Jr. insisted that covering both sides of a story, particularly one “about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects,” prevents individuals who belong to such groups “pursuing truth in their work.”

Kathleen Carroll, former executive editor at the Associated Press asserted that objectivity was a standard set by “White, educated, and fairly wealthy” people and should therefore be abolished.

Chris Menahan pointed out one such example of how journalists dispensing with objectivity actually serves to bury the truth.

The New York Times reported the claim of a 12-year-old girl being racially bullied by referring to her as “Black” and her bullies as “White”.

After it emerged that the claims had been totally invented and the story was a lie, they removed both “Black” and “White” from subsequent reporting of the story.

“What we found has convinced us that truth-seeking news media must move beyond whatever ‘objectivity’ once meant to produce more trustworthy news,” said Downie Jr., obfuscating the fact that jettisoning objectivity actually achieves the exact opposite of “truth-seeking”.

“Their statements are all objectively idiotic but they don’t even realize it because they’ve abandoned all objectivity!” remarked Menahan.

As we previously highlighted, fact-checking institute Poynter demanded that local news stations reduce coverage of stories that connect “Black and brown communities” to violent crime because it is fueling “systemic racism.”

They are literally at war with truth.