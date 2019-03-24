Mueller Vindicates Trump: “No More Indictments”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has vindicated Donald Trump by announcing that he has no intention of prosecuting the President of the United States.
According to Fox News, ABC News, CNN and others, DOJ sources have confirmed that there will be “no more indictments” coming from Mueller’s Russia probe.
Information Liberation reports: The lying media is not taking the news well:
Tucker Carlson had an excellent rundown of this colossal fraud:
For the record, I said this was a fraud and an attempted deep state coup on day one.
It couldn’t have been more obvious. I remember back in 2016 watching hacks on CNN cite Trump publicly telling Russia to try and release Clinton’s “30,000 emails that are missing” as though that was evidence enough.
They never had anything, but that doesn’t mean they can’t just make “crimes” up out of thin air.
Just a few months ago, former FBI director James Comey went on MSNBC and laughed about “getting away with” entrapping Michael Flynn:
Look at what they’re doing to Roger Stone and what they did to George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and Michael Cohen.
The main question I have is whether Mueller chose not to indict Trump simply because he has fallen in line with the establishment and scrapped the whole “America First” agenda he ran on. There’s no reason to indict him if he no longer poses a threat to the establishment.
