Mueller Vindicates Trump: “No More Indictments”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has vindicated Donald Trump by announcing that he has no intention of prosecuting the President of the United States.

According to Fox News, ABC News, CNN and others, DOJ sources have confirmed that there will be “no more indictments” coming from Mueller’s Russia probe.

BREAKING: No More Indictments coming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, @abc source now claims. @CNN — Ross Palombo (@RossPalombo) March 21, 2019

ABC: Sources familiar with the investigation believe there are no more indictments coming from the special counsel. https://t.co/AJxSQSbl8Z — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 21, 2019

Information Liberation reports: The lying media is not taking the news well:

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski's Reaction to Learning No More Indictments from Mueller is Priceless 😆 pic.twitter.com/kOMbO4QgZ6 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 23, 2019

Maddow appeared to get emotional while reporting on the Mueller probe wrapping sans any new convictions. #ThoughtsAndPrayers pic.twitter.com/2hCt5ugsjH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2019

Tucker Carlson had an excellent rundown of this colossal fraud:

The biggest Russia conspiracists in media — who parlayed almost 3 years of deranged fantasies into huge, lucrative platforms — are going to pretend that somehow *they're the victims* here because Mueller hasn't delivered what they wanted. They will never, ever accept fault — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 23, 2019

For the record, I said this was a fraud and an attempted deep state coup on day one.

It couldn’t have been more obvious. I remember back in 2016 watching hacks on CNN cite Trump publicly telling Russia to try and release Clinton’s “30,000 emails that are missing” as though that was evidence enough.

They never had anything, but that doesn’t mean they can’t just make “crimes” up out of thin air.

Just a few months ago, former FBI director James Comey went on MSNBC and laughed about “getting away with” entrapping Michael Flynn:

Look at what they’re doing to Roger Stone and what they did to George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and Michael Cohen.

The main question I have is whether Mueller chose not to indict Trump simply because he has fallen in line with the establishment and scrapped the whole “America First” agenda he ran on. There’s no reason to indict him if he no longer poses a threat to the establishment.