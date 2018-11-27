Bombshell: Mueller Under Criminal Investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is currently under a criminal investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), it has been revealed.

When Mueller was FBI director, he was caught framing a man on bogus gun charges. Mueller worked with a blogger who wore a hammer and sickle Communist hat to build the law enforcement presence that led to the man’s arrest on gun charges.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms on official letterhead that a criminal complaint regarding Mueller’s conduct as FBI director is stored in an investigative case file at the Bureau. The Department’s policy is not to release this information in the course of an investigation.

Big League Politics has reviewed police audio of a conversation between Walter Fitzpatrick, witness in the case against Mueller, and TBI special agents Jerry Spoon and Mark Irwin, plus another TBI officer.

Fitzpatrick describes his claim that Darren Huff was fraudulently prosecuted by Mueller’s FBI for the crime of “carrying a firearm in interstate commerce with the intent to use it in a civil disorder” in a supposed right-wing plot in 2010 to take over a courthouse in Monroe County. Huff served time in solitary confinement, and did not wish to be quoted in this report.

Fitzpatrick and others have presented evidence that Darren Huff never possessed a firearm at the location or in the matter alleged by authorities, and that there was no plot to take over a courthouse.

Huff’s lack of firearm, if confirmed by investigators, shapes the case against Mueller for willful misconduct by law enforcement.

Now here is proof that Corsi knew about the case, because he received an email in 2011 when he wrote a World Net Daily article (READ IT HERE) exposing Bill Bryan aka “PJ Foggy” of the Fogbow blog, a man who has been photographed wearing a hammer and sickle hat who writes a blog that was involved in the case that led to Huff’s arrest and imprisonment.

Here is a photo of “PJ Foggy” wearing a hammer and sickle hat.

Sharon Rondeau reported for the Post and Email in 2011:

“Dear Editor:

The following email was sent to Dr. Jerome Corsi of WorldNetDaily, whose article today revealed the identity of the person who claims to be behind the events of April 20, 2010 in Madisonville, TN:

Dr. Corsi,

This article posted at World Net Daily states (click here):

“In the email presented below as Exhibit 8, Bryan bragged in a way that suggested he and others had organized in-person efforts designed to interfere in the cases of police officer Ronald C. Dischler in Beaumont, Texas, and Navy Lt. Com. (Ret.) Walter Fitzpatrick III of Monroe County, Tenn., two clients of Orly Taitz who tried to bring eligibility cases against Obama, as seen in Exhibit 8.”

With all deference due: Dr., Esquire Taitz is not my attorney. I am not Counselor Taitz’s client now. I never have been a client to Attorney Orly Taitz.

I am most appreciative to be sure that you’ve further exposed William L. Bryan the self-identified instigator behind the events of 20 April 2010 to include the “felony stop” of Mr. Darren Huff off Interstate 75.

Federal Agents later placed Mr. Huff under arrest. Mr. Huff was charged and set-up in the criminal circuit in Monroe County Tennessee.

SWAT teams from 7 (seven) surrounding Tennessee Counties deployed to Madisonville, Tennessee that day. Cost to the community here was in excess of $450,000.00 (nearly half-a-million dollars).

The Tennessee State Highway Patrol deployed in force setting up road-blocks on roads leading into Madisonville. The Highway Patrol deployed canine units.

There were roof-top sniper teams. Sniper teams view behind upper-story windows.

Local schools were locked-down.

Presiding Judge that day–J. Reed Dixon–was under Tennessee Highway Patrol armed escort.

Uniformed sheriffs and police were on the ground like ants at a picnic.

Sheriff and Police cruisers of every description ran bumper to bumper up and down the streets of Madisonville.

At least two helicopters were viewed overhead.

There is a report that inmates from the Monroe County Jail (dungeon) were called on 19 April 2010 to erect “pole-cameras” for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Federal Agents were in Madisonville on 20 April 2010.

Barton Gellman jumped on the band wagon in his “special investigation” TIME MAGAZINE cover report “Locked & Loaded: The secret world of extreme militias.” Mr. Gellman names me as one of the objects of his derision and defamation.

FBI Special Agent Mike Harrell called me at home on 9 March 2011 to set up an interview with me. I volunteered to come into the Knoxville, Tennessee FBI complex (a newly constructed castle-fortress in every respect).

Special Agent Harrell is a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. S/A Harrell was joined on 10 March by Tennessee Highway Patrolman (Senior Trooper) J.C. Parrott, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation S/A Andy Corbitt.

Parrott and Corbitt are team-members with Harrell on the FBI’s JTTF…

These three knuckleheads targeted me a terrorist. I’ve taken a guess at Harrell’s email address so that he can read this as well as you.

I am sending this blind copy to the FBI duty agent I met with on 4 March 2011 by way of reporting Mr. Bryan’s crime to federal law enforcement.

Myself and others to include The Post & Email Managing Editor Sharon Rondeau are the object of death threats.

Worthy of attention is that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are enjoying and nurturing the masquerade that defames Editor Rondeau and myself as “cult” members, “radicals,” and “eccentrics.”

Death threats can be connected not only to Mr. Bryan, but to collectively to deputies in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. William L. Bryan is the root of a great deal of criminal mischief. And yet, Mr. Bryan remains at large.

All this while the three knuckleheads (joined by other knuckleheads) are lookin’ at me as a “terrorist.”

What a country!

Fair winds, following seas,

/s/

Walter Francis Fitzpatrick, III

United States Navy Retired – Surface warfare – qualified for command-at-sea – Naval parachutist

Distinguished Military Graduate – Class of 1975 – United States Naval Academy

B.S. Naval Science, M.B.A. Technology Management

Eagle Scout – 23 June 1969 – Troop 508, Meiners Oaks, California”

Post and Email passage ends

Sharon Rondeau also later reported for the Post and Email:

Since 2010, The Post & Email has reported on the case of Darren Wesley Huff, who learned of court corruption in Monroe County, TN after the arrest and incarceration of CDR Walter Francis Fitzpatrick, III (Ret.) on April 1 of that year.

On the date of a scheduled arraignment hearing for Fitzpatrick, April 20, 2010, Huff traveled from his home in Georgia to Madisonville, the government seat of Monroe County. He was in the possession of legally-owned firearms which he locked in a toolbox attached to the back of his truck before entering the town following a traffic stop carried out by Tennessee Highway Patrolmen.

Like many other would-be attendees, Huff was not allowed to enter the courtroom. He therefore patronized a local restaurant where several county law enforcement officials were dining. There were no incidents at the diner, and Fitzpatrick joined the group following the brief arraignment hearing across the street.

An FBI affidavit issued ten days later alleged that Fitzpatrick and Huff had planned an armed takeover of the courthouse, something that never happened. As a result, Huff was arrested and incarcerated, then freed temporarily with an ankle monitor…

Post and Email passage ends

