Mueller Eyewitness Tells Court Special Counsel Has ‘Close Ties To Clinton Foundation’

An attorney who appeared before the Mueller grand jury claims the special counsel’s office has a conflict of interest because one of the prosecutors has close ties to the Clinton Foundation.

While the mainstream media continue to grasp as straws and make up wild conspiracy theories to explain Hillary’s disastrous loss in 2016, the truth about the phony Russia allegations is finally coming to light.

For months they've been running with the idea that legendary conservative operative Roger Stone was directly communicating with Julian Assange and was working with him to leak damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

That’s laughable. In fact, Stone’s comments about WikiLeaks were based on information that public at the time he made them. It’s complete nonsense.

Not only that, but there’s a pretty big conflict of interest going on when it comes to the investigation into Roger Stone and the mainstream media doesn’t seem to want to cover it.

An attorney who appeared as a witness before the Mueller grand jury is accusing the special counsel’s office of a conflict of interest because one of the prosecutors involved in the special counsel’s case has worked for Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

The prosecutor, Jeannie Rhee, has questioned witnesses about Roger Stone, the Trump confidant who is one of the targets of the investigation, numerous sources tell The Daily Caller News Foundation. Rhee questioned Tyler Nixon, an attorney for Stone, just before his grand jury appearance on Nov. 2.

“[Rhee’s involvement] was not disclosed to me prior to my testimony, and I find this to be deeply troubling and certainly Ms. Rhee should be recused or removed from the investigation,” Nixon told TheDCNF.

Interesting how Democrats are always yelling and screaming about how Republicans should recuse themselves for ridiculous reasons and it’s totally fine for Clinton lawyers to be all over the Russia investigation and Democrats to be all over the Special Counsel.

Another gross double standard.