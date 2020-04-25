MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Coronavirus Has a ‘Silver Lining’ – It Will HURT Trump

Trump-hating MSNBC star Nicolle Wallace says the devastation caused by the deadly coronavirus has a “silver lining” because it will damage President Trump.

Wallace boasted that trump’s first three years were catching up with him during a panel discussion on Thursday, accusing POTUS of lying and contradicting scientists.

“There is something both tragic, and pathetic, and ironic about the fact that it took a, you know, color-blind, gender-blind, you know, state-line-blind virus to sort of have all of the president’s sins from his first three years catch up with him,” Wallace said.

“You can’t stand there and lie. You can’t contradict your scientists because they’re the ones that stand at 66 and 68 percent public trust, not you.”

“I mean, he needs those people whether he likes what they say or not and I wonder what you think about whether or not there’s some silver lining there, that some of the things that, that we’ve been talking about for three years may be finally catching up with him?”

Dailycaller.com reports: Klain replied by touting former President Barack Obama’s honesty regarding the ebola outbreak. He added that Trump has “denied the inevitable” regarding coronavirus.

“President Obama was always clear with the public that we had seen cases of ebola in the United States,” Klain said. We were going to see more cases in the United States. That was unpleasant news. He shared it with people honestly and told them honestly what we were doing to keep them safe.”