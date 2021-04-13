MSNBC’s Joy Reid: I’m Gonna Double Mask & Stay the HELL Away From People Even After Getting the Vaccine

MCNBC’s Joy Reid has boasted that she will wear double masks and avoid normal activities even after recieving the COVID vaccination.

“I too am one vax down, but even when I get the second shot, I am too ‘scurred’ to be out there wildin. No flying and no indoor activities for me. Nope!” Reid tweeted on Sunday.

She followed it up by boasting that she will be wearing two face masks “for the forseeable future.”

And we double mask in our family — the hospital style one with a cute cloth one on top. Will still be doing that for the foreseeable future. Here’s my fun @thereidout mask! pic.twitter.com/aJNTEuSn8I — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 11, 2021

Summit.news reports: In what appears to be some kind of bizarre enjoyment of mask mandates and lockdown rules, many of those who have proudly shared vaccine selfies have also vowed to continue to act as if nobody at all had received the vaccine.

This has led to assertions that such rhetoric will only serve to put young people off getting the vaccine since they will receive no benefit in terms of getting back personal freedoms.

“If you wanted to persuade people not to get the vaccine, one of the best ways to do it would be to tell people that it won’t improve or really even change their quarantined lives much if they get it,” tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. “Regardless of intention, this is an anti-vaccine message spread by MSNBC.”

If you wanted to persuade people not to get the vaccine, one of the best ways to do it would be to tell people that it won't improve or really even change their quarantined lives much if they get it. Regardless of intention, this is an anti-vaccine message spread by MSNBC: https://t.co/6r0hZEAijn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 11, 2021

“Party of science” really having a hard time with the scientific miracle of vaccines,” noted Drew Holden.

“Party of science” really having a hard time with the scientific miracle of vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Osa5BJnJDv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 11, 2021

Americans who have followed all the rules for over a year, worn masks and took or plan on taking the vaccine bought the line that things would get “back to normal” if they complied.

Now that celebrities and media figures are vowing to extend social distancing, mask wearing and avoid major events until God knows when, many are now asking what was the point?

This kind of rhetoric doesn’t do much to encourage the people who are vaccine hesitant. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 11, 2021

Why bother getting the vaccine? https://t.co/Syb67NOBs1 — Katie Carney (@kgcarney) April 11, 2021

What am I missing, is her post sarcasm, I 100% will get the vaccine when it’s my turn , but will have 0 hesitation to doing anything (don’t have much now as a healthy 37yo) after being vaccinated. This isn’t complex. — Nicholas abreu (@TheNickAbreu) April 11, 2021