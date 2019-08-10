MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Blames RUSSIA for Epstein’s Death

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough believes there was some kind of Russian conspiracy behind Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide on Saturday.
“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell,” Scarborough tweeted. “How predictably… Russian.”
“Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two,” he added minutes later.
Other liberal cranks and Russia conspiracy theorists also blamed Russia for Epstein’s sudden death.
According to Seth Abramson, the reason most people are asking questions about the Clinton connection to the Epstein suicide is because… Russia!
More Russia!
