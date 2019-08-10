MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Blames RUSSIA for Epstein’s Death

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough believes there was some kind of Russian conspiracy behind Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide on Saturday.

“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell,” Scarborough tweeted. “How predictably… Russian.”

“Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two,” he added minutes later.

Other liberal cranks and Russia conspiracy theorists also blamed Russia for Epstein’s sudden death.

According to Seth Abramson, the reason most people are asking questions about the Clinton connection to the Epstein suicide is because… Russia!

Bots? You #democrats are loathsome. I have no idea who you are, but we are NOT Russian bots. We know Clinton cabinet member Bill Richardson was involved w/ #Epstein as it came out this week. WE KNOW CLINTON WENT TO THE ISLAND MANY TIMES. #ClintonCrimeFamily — RoyedRage (@RedRumRaider) August 10, 2019

More Russia!

When you’re in federal custody especially high profile such as Jeffrey Epstein it is on a scale of 1 to 10,10 being impossible to commit suicide by hanging this case is a 12.

I wonder when they’re going to start blaming Bill Clinton and the Clinton killing conspiracy. How Russian — Bob Griffith53 (@RFG1953) August 10, 2019

Great. I guess we can look forward to weeks of idiots telling us #Epstein was murdered by the Clintons, because Fox News heard it from the Russian bots. Was he murdered? Maybe. Who had the most to lose from his info? This guy. pic.twitter.com/RMn65PC9Eq — 🌊JBs Daughter #1🆘️ (@BankesDaughter1) August 10, 2019