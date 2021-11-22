MSNBC: Thanksgiving Is ‘Genocide Against Blacks’

MSNBC claims that Thanksgiving is a celebration of ‘white supremacy’ and is literally “genocide against black people” in America.

Yes, really.

Tiffany Cross, who earlier had called Kyle Rittenhouse a “murderous white supremacist,” handed over a segment of her show to Gyasi Ross who declared that Thanksgiving is part of the “pathology of white America” believing that they have improved the country.

“But I’m still trying to find out what indigenous people received of value,” Ross said, adding “Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence.”

He further stated “That genocide and violence is still on the menu as state-sponsored violence against Native and black Americans is commonplace. And violent private white supremacy is celebrated and subsidized.”

“Black people are still being murdered by those paid to protect us,” Ross warned.

He added, “white Americans are still killing Native and black Americans with no fear of reprisal. They brought chattel slavery to Africans and Native people that still happens through the prison-industrial complex that imprisons the descendants of enslaved Africans and Natives at far disparate numbers.”

“That is the reality of Thanksgiving,” he concluded.

Summit.news reports: These people are truly insane and desperately want Americans to violently hate each other.

This woke nonsense comes around every year now, but as we have previously noted, the majority of Americans have no tolerance left for it.