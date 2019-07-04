MSNBC SNUBS Trump’s 4th July Celebrations

Many large mainstream TV networks have decided not to air President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebrations in full.

President Trump is planning a spectacular military parade in Washington DC to mark Independence Day.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC are among those who will not cover the event in full on their evening programs, but some might show clips during their regular nightly newscasts.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Many Democrats are not supportive of the event.

Code Pink will fly a Baby Trump blimp.

And MSNBC will not carry the “Salute to America” live event.

BREAKING: ABC, CBS, and NBC follow MSNBC and have announced that they will not air Trump’s July 4th “parade”#4thofJuly — BNL NEWS🇺🇸 (@BreakingNLive) July 3, 2019

They hate Trump more than they love their country.