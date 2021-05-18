MSNBC: ‘Pro-Life Republicans Want to Jail Rape Victims’

MSNBC shamelessly informed viewers on Monday that pro-life Republicans plan to put rape victims in prison for taking the morning-after pill.

Yes, really.

Host Nicolle Wallace and her frenzied far-left feminist panel spent most of the show trying to scare Americans over SCOTUS eventually ruling on a Mississippi abortion law that passed in 2018.

Newsbusters.org reports: The state law bans abortions after 15 weeks where the mother or baby was not in danger. Apparently, that is radical and extreme to the majority of Americans, at least according to MSNBC’s Wallace. She declared, “Just the decision to take up this case really strikes fear in the hearts of everyone who cares about this issue, which if you look at polls is 65% of Americans that support reproductive freedoms.”

Former Democrat Senator and MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill then lectured women younger than her who don’t remember life before Roe while she savagely smeared pro-life advocates as callous to rape victims:

And you know I got to tell you Nicolle, I don’t think younger voters remember what it was like before Roe V. Wade. I don’t think they realize these folks will not be happy until a rape victim is put in prison for taking the morning-after pill. That’s the road they are going down. That’s the road they’ve been trying do go down for a long time even though they are really pushing provisions that are widely rejected by the vast majority of Americans.

An enthralled Wallace wanted to hear more about the terrifying future Republicans supposedly wanted for women. She wondered to McCaskill if “just the decision to take up this case is ominous enough?”

McCaskill predicted that if the court upheld the law, every state that voted for Donald Trump would “immediately” make abortion virtually illegal:

“They will immediately begin shutting down the ability of women to have the freedom to choose to terminate a pregnancy with all kinds of limitations and then eventually they’ll keep pushing the cases up until there are none left except the few states that might make it legal,” she feared.

Wallace couldn’t get enough of the panic porn. “It’s such a terrifying thought,” she gushed. McCaskill warned that it would be a “wake up call” to young women who were fortunate enough to never have had experienced the fear of an unplanned pregnancy, and she hoped they would drive the upcoming election:

“This will all be a wake-up call. This will be a shock to their systems. And we have more young people voting this last time. If the court does this, I predict that young women will be a driving force in the midterm elections. Especially if those who support reproductive freedoms are doing their job,” she proclaimed.

After moaning again about how “chilling” this news was, Wallace invited McCaskill to whine with her over Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson using the pro-abortion rhetoric of “my body, my choice” when it came to taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Wallace fumed at the Republican “hypocrisy” moving to the “front burner of the culture wars.”

McCaskill AGAIN smeared pro-life conservatives as heartless to teenage sexual assault victims:

People don’t understand what happens with incest. The young girls who are the victims of incest don’t tell people. It is the most torturous, painful secret that they keep. And when those young girls get pregnant from a stepfather or a father or an uncle, they don’t immediately speak up or understand they’re pregnant. So what Mississippi is saying, if you come forward after 15 weeks you must have your father’s baby, you must have your uncle’s baby but on the other side of their mouth saying no problem if you don’t want to take a vaccine. These guys have a lot of nerve.

As the segment wrapped up, Wallace hyped the “horrifying” reality before us that Donald Trump set in place with his picks for the Supreme Court. She asked SCOTUS blog writer and attorney Katie Barlow what “65% of Americans who support reproductive freedoms” could cling to as their “best-case scenario”?

Barlow affirmed her fears that it was unlikely the court would rule against the law but she hoped it would be a “very narrow ruling,” at least.

