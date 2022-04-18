MSNBC: ‘Our Job Is To Control How People Think, Not Elon Musk’s’

As the elite continue to freak out over Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter, a video clip has resurfaced from MSNBC reminding us how the mainstream media wants to control how people think and feel.

A 2017 clip from MSNBC shows “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski admit the following while the cameras are still running:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“The dangerous edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media, trying to make up his own facts, and it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsen.”

“He could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think…” she said.

“…and that is our job,” Brzezinski added.

“Yeah,” Joe Scarborough responds.

WATCH:

“Elon is trying to control how people think. That is our job”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NywLXXu8hz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 15, 2022

On Friday, Brezinski doubled down on her remarks, warning that an Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter would be a “very dangerous precedent” for America.

“…are there any ways to stop him if he wants to buy Twitter?“

“Are there any guardrails around something like this?“

“Because this could be a very dangerous precedent,” she added.

“He does not believe in the consequences of words,” warned Brezinki’s guest, who had written earlier that “Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter represents a chilling new threat: billionaire trolls taking over social media.”