MSNBC: ‘It’s a Lizard People Conspiracy Theory To Believe WEF Is Promoting Bug Eating’

MSNBC has declared that anybody who dares to question the intentions of the World Economic Forum is a “conspiracy theorist” who believes in lizard people.
The far-left network interviewed Semafor Editor-In-Chief Ben Smith, who slammed Elon Musk for “whipping up” conspiracies about the Davos elite on Twitter, after Musk described the WEF as “an unelected world government.”
Summit.news reports: Smith mocked Musk’s assertion and claimed that Musk is with the crazy right wing “people who think that the CEOs here are gathering to make you take vaccines and to eat bugs.”
In a further video, Smith claimed “[T]here may be a conspiracy, it’s basically a conspiracy by global businesses to keep their taxes low by making the case that they’re doing good in other means than paying taxes to the government,” Smith further declared, adding “There are no lizards involved.”
Smith’s assertion that the Davos agenda doesn’t include propagandising vaccines is patently absurd.
The WEF has this year has once again prominently featured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel relentlessly pushing their respective vaccines:
The WEF also featured former British Prime Minister Tony Blair calling for a digital database to monitor who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t:
There was also a panel to discuss a crackdown on “disinformation” that is preventing people from taking vaccines:
Last year, Bourla and Klaus Schwab mocked and attacked anyone who isn’t interested in taking mRNA vaccines as ‘conspiracy people’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’:
Bourla also previously spoke at the WEF about his fantasies of ingestible computer chips that signal to authorities when a drug has been digested, to ensure ‘compliance’:
As for bug eating, the WEF has previously directly called for people to move to insect based diets on its web pages and social media:
They literally never stop posting about eating bugs:
But you’re a conspiracy theorist for pointing this out and saying it’s gross.
In 2020, the WEF published two articles on its website which explored how people could be conditioned to get used to the idea of eating weeds, bugs and drinking sewage water in order to reduce CO2 emissions.
A separate article published on the WEF website outlined how people can be conditioned to enjoy consuming ‘food’ which on the surface sounds disgusting.
While they dine in luxury, the technocrats are urging people to ditch meat and other foods deemed to be harmful to the planet and instead consume “climate beneficial foods” such as seaweed, algae and cacti.
This year, Siemens AG Chairman Jim Hagemann told the WEF that “If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems.”
How about printed steaks?
The extended list of topics discussed at Davos is completely ghoulish, however if you even think for a minute the elites at the WEF might not have your best interests at heart, you’ll be lumped in with conspiracists who believe in ‘lizard people’.
