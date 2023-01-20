MSNBC: ‘It’s a Lizard People Conspiracy Theory To Believe WEF Is Promoting Bug Eating’

MSNBC has declared that anybody who dares to question the intentions of the World Economic Forum is a “conspiracy theorist” who believes in lizard people.

The far-left network interviewed Semafor Editor-In-Chief Ben Smith, who slammed Elon Musk for “whipping up” conspiracies about the Davos elite on Twitter, after Musk described the WEF as “an unelected world government.”

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

The World Economic Forum should control the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Summit.news reports: Smith mocked Musk’s assertion and claimed that Musk is with the crazy right wing “people who think that the CEOs here are gathering to make you take vaccines and to eat bugs.”

In a further video, Smith claimed “[T]here may be a conspiracy, it’s basically a conspiracy by global businesses to keep their taxes low by making the case that they’re doing good in other means than paying taxes to the government,” Smith further declared, adding “There are no lizards involved.”

Smith’s assertion that the Davos agenda doesn’t include propagandising vaccines is patently absurd.

The WEF has this year has once again prominently featured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel relentlessly pushing their respective vaccines:

[ CLIP ] – Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Prepardness and Innovations, strokes the ego of Big Pharma with Albert Bourla sitting next to him at WEF meeting in Davos moments ago:



"The medical and scientific response to the pandemic was nothing short of heroic" pic.twitter.com/C3dKol7p6O — The Stark Naked Brief. (@StarkNakedBrief) January 19, 2023

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel speaking at WEF 23 Davos criticises countries that had scientific, political and public debate about COVID-19 Vaccine products saying such discourse led to lower vaccination rates. Bancel is especially critical of debate on social media #wef23 pic.twitter.com/LPHEngVi29 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 18, 2023

Moderna CEO Explains How Their Vaccine Has Your Cells Produce a "Key Protein of the RSV Virus"



"We started the Phase 1 for the RSV vaccine in Jan 2021. And we are just 24 months after announcing Phase 3 positive data. So think about how we have [reduced that] from 6-8 years." pic.twitter.com/SCpn1a4Yov — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 18, 2023

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

The WEF also featured former British Prime Minister Tony Blair calling for a digital database to monitor who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t:

DAVOS WATCH: Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair calls for a digital database to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not for a future “pandemic” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/nDYmI5cPLA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

There was also a panel to discuss a crackdown on “disinformation” that is preventing people from taking vaccines:

DAVOS WATCH: Brian Stelter hosts “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation Panel,” it’s cringe and he can’t refrain from attacking Trump



Dem Rep Seth Moulton blames mis info for not being able to “get people to take a Covid vaccine” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/ahC0rxhYjp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 17, 2023

Last year, Bourla and Klaus Schwab mocked and attacked anyone who isn’t interested in taking mRNA vaccines as ‘conspiracy people’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’:

Klaus Schwab to Pfizer's CEO Bourla: "We were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people."



These genocidal meniacs are under pressure & feeling the heat because of the peoples resistance all over the world.



Remember WEF said by 2030 you will own nothing.. pic.twitter.com/4AV221tzL9 — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) May 26, 2022

Bourla also previously spoke at the WEF about his fantasies of ingestible computer chips that signal to authorities when a drug has been digested, to ensure ‘compliance’:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" – a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

As for bug eating, the WEF has previously directly called for people to move to insect based diets on its web pages and social media:

They literally never stop posting about eating bugs:

Is this the future for all of us? Read more: https://t.co/U6r8KWRjp4 #food pic.twitter.com/OTVRlrFy5J — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 1, 2018

Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon https://t.co/YFdPFhtRX2 #food pic.twitter.com/SV84cwmyj9 — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 14, 2018

There's nothing like a home cooked meal (worm). Submit your solution for the future of protein: https://t.co/0XsRqLNCkf @WEFUpLink pic.twitter.com/afWvLSAnqJ — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2021

One of the scariest things about the World Economic Forum is how open they are about their ambitions.



They are literally making videos about insect-based diets with dishes such as bug burgers and mealworm meatballs! pic.twitter.com/lPnT84fL9w — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) September 19, 2022

World Economic Forum: Finland has made bread with crushed insects 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/yoaL37FWJW — Lara28 ✨💫⚡️✨🌟☀️👒 (@Lara28742634061) October 21, 2022

The World Economic Forum believes you should eat insects: "It's natural. It's normal."



What do you think about the WEF's plan?pic.twitter.com/JSCPAprU5z — FMnews (@FMnews_) May 2, 2022

But you’re a conspiracy theorist for pointing this out and saying it’s gross.

In 2020, the WEF published two articles on its website which explored how people could be conditioned to get used to the idea of eating weeds, bugs and drinking sewage water in order to reduce CO2 emissions.

A separate article published on the WEF website outlined how people can be conditioned to enjoy consuming ‘food’ which on the surface sounds disgusting.

While they dine in luxury, the technocrats are urging people to ditch meat and other foods deemed to be harmful to the planet and instead consume “climate beneficial foods” such as seaweed, algae and cacti.

By 2050, we’ll have 10 billion mouths to feed – on a finite planet.



Tuck into something that could change the world: https://t.co/A7VkVNWv3q pic.twitter.com/u4mc8HLWL9 — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 18, 2021

This year, Siemens AG Chairman Jim Hagemann told the WEF that “If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems.”

Siemens AG Chairman Jim Hagemann at WEF: "If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems…" pic.twitter.com/XSK6mif1FI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2023

How about printed steaks?

The World Economic Forum has advocated for people to eat insects and artificial meat now they are introducing 3D-printed steak. pic.twitter.com/s2uHrYVQw1 — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) June 29, 2021

The extended list of topics discussed at Davos is completely ghoulish, however if you even think for a minute the elites at the WEF might not have your best interests at heart, you’ll be lumped in with conspiracists who believe in ‘lizard people’.