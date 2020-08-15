MSNBC Host Suffers Biggest EVER Anti-Trump Meltdown Live On-Air: WATCH

August 15, 2020
MSNBC host suffers epic anti-trump meltdown live on television

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski suffered an epic meltdown during a live broadcast of “Morning Joe” last week, accusing President Trump of intentionally letting people die from Coronavirus.

An unhinged, visibly enraged Brzezinski angrily ranted through a series of debunked claims, which included false stories such as:

  • Trump putting children in cages (FALSE)
  • Charlottesville (FALSE)

Brzezinski then said at the end of the segment:

“If you’re sensing a little intensity here, I’m a little amped up because this is an emergency.”

Mika was responding to the recent story of a brave Florida sheriff banning his officers from wearing face muzzles at work.

Wibc.com reports: Mika launched into a tirade  (primarily focused on President Donald Trump)  and screamed herself hoarse.

Check it out:

This is Mika is generally muzzled when her co-host is present.

We send our condolences to Joe Scarborough. It can’t be easy living with this woman.

