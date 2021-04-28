MSNBC Hack Joy Reid Boasts She Jogs With Two Masks While Fully Vaccinated

MSNBC host Joy Reid boasted on Tuesday that despite being fully vaccinated, she wears two face masks while jogging outside.

Reid said that she has been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, but wears two masks during her run in the park.

“I am among the fully vaccinated – joined team Pfizer. And I did go jogging today in the park and this is the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it,” Reid smugly said, holding up a black and white mask.

“And most of the people that I saw that were in the park, the park was packed, I would say like 95% of people still had masks on,” Reid continued. “There are people who are getting really upset about that.”

Dailycaller.com reports: She asked her guest if people should be “freaking out” that some fully vaccinated people like herself are still choosing to wear a mask. He responded that other people’s health decisions should not be a big deal.

Reid’s declaration comes after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday saying that fully vaccinated people do not have to continue to wear masks while they are outdoors, including outdoor dining with other fully vaccinated people. The guidelines also say that people who have been vaccinated can participate in indoor activities with others as long as they have also been fully vaccinated.