MSNBC Guest: It’s Time to Drone Strike Americans Who Oppose Vaccine Mandates

“Anti-vaccine and anti-mask anti-science conspiracy theory-spreading leading activists are bio terrorists. Period,” author Frank Schaeffer said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut last week.
“They should be treated as such. Drone strikes on selected worst offender pod-casters anyone?” he asked.
“We have a situation in Texas right now tonight where the American Taliban, because that’s what it is — there’s not an American evangelical right-wing movement — there is an American Taliban — is weirdly similar in so many ways to the Middle Eastern Islamist terrorists,” he declared.
“There is a new American Taliban, and their goal is theocracy, which means to take our religious beliefs, which for them are Old Testament law, not Christianity, and force secular Americans, non-evangelical Americans, progressive Americans, women, people of color into that box,” he added.
“This is happening right now tonight in Texas. This is happening right now with the people dying of COVID, children dying of COVID, because pro-lifers have seen fit to stand against Joe Biden`s vaccine as a way to own the libs,” he went on.
“And their price is to be literally bioterrorists. That’s where we are tonight, Joy,” he added:
Breitbart.com reports: His recent remark, floating drone strikes against “bioterrorists,” follows President Biden’s divisive coronavirus speech on Thursday, in which he announced sweeping vaccine mandates and raged against unvaccinated Americans, placing the blame squarely on them.
“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” he said. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love.”
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said to the unvaccinated. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”
Notably, daily coronavirus cases were up over 300 percent from Labor Day 2020, despite months of Biden at the helm and widespread vaccine ability across the nation.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- VIP Elite PANIC After Prince Andrew Served with Child Sex Lawsuit Papers - September 11, 2021
- Hillary Clinton on 9/11: ‘Trump Supporters Are the Biggest Threat to America Now’ - September 11, 2021
- Rand Paul: Americans Must Rise Up and Reject Biden’s ‘New World Order’ Plan - September 11, 2021