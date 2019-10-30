MSNBC: GOP Senators Will Hold ‘Secret Ballot’ And Vote To Impeach Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor Donny Deutsch said Republican senators will hold a “secret ballot” and vote 98-2 to remove President Donald Trump.

According to Deutsch, the “secret ballot” plan is “a duck and cover” and failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney is “at the front of it.”

He added, “You’re seeing a turn. You’re seeing either silence from most the Republicans, or Republicans — obviously, Mitt Romney is at the front of it.

“I don’t believe it’s beyond comprehension, as David said —we’re early in this —the Democrats is got to keep it tight. It is not beyond comprehension that they can get 20 senators.

“We all know in a private ballot the Republicans don’t want him there. Nobody wants him there anymore. He’s really not good for anybody. You and I both know, everybody at this table knows they can take a secret ballot, I guarantee you there would be about a 98-2 vote because the Republicans don’t want him there. They just need air cover. As each day goes on, they get a little bit more air cover.”

Long-term Trump confidant Roger Stone also warned that “wobbly” Republican senators could impeach the president, during an appearance on Infowars this weekend.

“I think that those who sit back and say, ‘Well, the House may impeach the president, but surely the Republican Senate will never convict him,’ I think are being naive,” Stone said. “The president is in for an incredible fight because his critics — those in the mainstream media and their handmaidens in the two-party duopoly — are hoping that this tsunami of attacks on him … will wear his support down in the states where there are wobbly Republican senators, so they feel comfortable voting for his removal.“

Stone insisted there is no evidence of Trump committing a crime and urged Trump to leverage his “incredible fundraising juggernaut.”

“I would begin utilizing that money to advertise, both digitally and on radio and on broadcast media, in those states where there are Republican senators who may be thinking about joining this lynch mob,” Stone said.