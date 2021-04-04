MSNBC Found Guilty of Falsely Claiming Capitol Attacker Was ‘White’

Far-left mainstream news network MSNBC has been found guilty of falsely reporting that the suspect of the deadly car attack at the U.S. Capitol was a “white male.”

During the network’s 2 p.m. ET program “Katy Tur Reports,” NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams reported on the death of the suspect, who at the time of the report was unidentified.

Williams told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur:

“The question now is, what’s the condition of the Capitol Police officers who were injured when the man, we’re told it was a White male that was driving the car, when the man got out of the car and attacked the police officers with a knife.”

But the suspect was later identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old African American man from Indiana.

Green slammed his sedan into two police officers near the Capitol North Barricade, an entrance where members of Congress enter and leave from the Capitol building.

Green promoted himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” and pledged his allegiance to the extremist anti-white group Nation of Islam (NOI).

Facebook quickly scrubbed his account following the incident.

Investigative journalist Andy Ngo was one of the first to break the news of Green’s identity on Twitter:

“EXCLUSIVE: The man who rammed a car into Capitol Police, killing one, has been identified as Noah Green. Green was armed w/a large blade when he was shot dead. He identified as a follower of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement.”

I only had seconds to look at Noah Green's Facebook page before it was deleted. He was living in Norfolk, Va.



From what I saw, many of his posts were of a religious (Islamic) nature. He appeared to be a deeply devout follower of the Nation of Islam & went by the name, "Noah X." — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

Noah Ricardo Green appears to have had a good life. He graduated from Christopher Newport University last year. He played football there.



In one of his last IG posts before his deadly attack, he wrote: "The US Government is the #1 enemy of Black people!" https://t.co/w5vlhL9m4B pic.twitter.com/twv4yupc2u — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

Foxnews.com reports: The most recent post was a YouTube video of a 2009 Louis Farrakhan speech titled, “The Crucifixion of Michael Jackson.” In it, the Nation of Islam leader said Jesus was not the Messiah and called Christian theology a lie.

In a post dated March 17, Green complained of being unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic and said his religious beliefs were keeping him going.

He also praised Farrakhan, an outspoken anti-Semite, as “Jesus” and former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad as “the exalted Christ.”

The attack killed U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans and injured another officer, who was still hospitalized Friday evening in stable condition.