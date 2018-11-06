MSNBC Puts Florida Vote-Count Total Onscreen 24 Hours Early

MSNBC yesterday briefly put a graphic onscreen that showed vote count totals for the hotly contested Florida gubernatorial race — you know, the one being held today.

According to MSNBC’s onscreen graphic, Democrat Andrew Gillum finishes ahead of his Republican rival Ron DeSantis by 45,664 votes with 99% of the ballots counted.

“Quick clarification here,” a clearly embarrassed All In host Chris Hayes announced. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.”

Of course, MSNBC had Democrat Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by six-tenths of a percentage point with 99% of the ballots counted.

The “misfire” raised eyebrows on Twitter, with many conservative pundits wondering whether the false results are the result of MSNBC’s “wishful thinking” or whether the fix is in and MSNBC have advance knowledge of the final “results.”

Other people speculated it may have been a tactic designed to discourage Republicans from bothering to vote, similar to the way mainstream media announced Hillary Clinton was statistically a near-certain winner days before the 2016 election.

MSNBC accidentally shows false results of Tomorrow’s election that has not happened in Florida showing socialist Gillum in slight lead against ⁦@RonDeSantisFL⁩. Wishful thinking? What do you think https://t.co/IHaTFIAYEq — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 6, 2018

