LOL: MSNBC Blames Fox News For Lack of Public Support For Impeachment

MSNBC hosts blamed Fox News on Tuesday for House Democrats’ inability to convince the American public of the case for impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office before the 2020 election.

Instead of considering whether the facts of the case were seen by the majority of Americans as not meeting the standard of impeachment, the antics and partisanship of people like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi had poisoned the well, or that an entire side of the political spectrum had wanted to impeach Trump since he was elected, MSNBC blamed Fox News.

For employees in the liberal mainstream media, an unofficial part of any job description must include blaming Fox News as often as possible for everything that is wrong in America and the western world.

The task fell to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Chris Matthews on Tuesday afternoon as the pair blamed Fox News for the lack of public support for impeaching and removing President Trump from office.

Newsbusters report: Matthews correctly noted that “[t]his bitterness and this division” in America “is not new” because it “took decades to develop” with it emanating in the Vietnam War. Matthews added that Trump (as opposed to the left and their media allies) has “exploited” the increased polarization.

Instead of looking inward, Ruhle replied that “what is new is the way news is consumed” before fretting that “[t]he poll numbers aren’t changing and we can say, ‘hasn’t anybody watched these impeachment hearings over the last two weeks?’”

Right on cue, Matthews interjected: “Well, there was no Fox back then. There was no Fox.”

Merging both points about attacking FNC and the lack of a movement in polling toward supporting impeachment (laid out earlier by the knowledgeable and touch-screen extraordinaire Steve Kornacki), Ruhle lamented:

But today, half the country is watching a completely different version of these events of news. How much does that impact the way all this has been absorbed? That wasn’t the case in the last two impeachments.

Matthews agreed, bemoaned that The New York Herald Tribune’s 1966 death signaled the death of “the moderate Republican Party,” boiling the major newspaper scene to The New York Times “for liberals” andThe Wall Street Journal “for conservatives.”

“I think you need a medium to fight your case. And the Republican right-wingers found one, it’s called Fox. It’s smart, they got one. Roger Ailes gave it to them,” Matthews added.

As the segment wound down, Ruhle wondered: “Would Richard Nixon have had a different outcome had Fox News existed?”

Typical. Is there any other profession that self-examines itself less than the news media?