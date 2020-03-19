MSNBC Analyst Discusses ‘Homicide’ Charges Against Trump Over Coronavirus Response

An MCNBC analyst has suggested that President Donald Trump could have “criminal exposure” to “homicide” over his response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a legal analyst for MSNBC, declared Tuesday that President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic could make him liable for criminal charges.

Kirschner told his Twitter followers, “Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.”

Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

He continued his Twitter rant by claiming that Trump’s “negligent/grossly negligent” and “possibly intentional” response to the coronavirus “is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration,” especially in regards to an alleged “homicide liability.”

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned … #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Kirschner has a history of slamming the president, including in December when he said “Vladimir Putin owns Donald Trump,” according to the Washington Examiner.