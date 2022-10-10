MSNBC Admits Live On-Air That Hunter Biden Is About To Be Charged For Multiple Felonies

MSNBC has actually reported on the charges likely to be filed against the Presidents son Hunter Biden.

Having to report on multiple, significant charges against Hunter Biden was quite painful for the news channel.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Just watch their faces …

MSNBC squirms as they're forced to admit LIVE on-air Hunter Biden is about to go to JAIL for MULTIPLE felonies, according to new BOMBSHELL reports pic.twitter.com/tE1i0BelWL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2022

As Twitchy notes: The squirming is so obvious yet so delightful.

We especially like how she keeps reminding everyone that this doesn’t necessarily mean Hunter will face charges … ha ha ha ha. Plus she had to bring up the laptop so they could say this isn’t ABOUT the laptop from Hell. Alrighty.

C’mon, we all know if this was Donald Trump Jr. she’d be calling him a criminal and pretending that every day without actual charges is a THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY.

That’s their fave right now.

Everything and everyone they don’t like is a threat to our democracy.

Meh.

Man, they’re doing some serious rhetorical gymnastics in covering this story, huh? pic.twitter.com/ELBnC5BvlR — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) October 6, 2022

But you know, the agent isn’t the one to charge him.

YEAH, WE KNOW DOOFUS.

These stupid SOBs are still trying their best to cover for him. — Msskyperez (@msskyperez) October 6, 2022

Of course.

They’ll go down with him.

More like DELICIOUS.

It looks like a whitewash. They're not touching the massive fraud and other felonies surrounding the Biden clan's treasonous foreign deals and influence peddling. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) October 6, 2022

That’s what we’re seeing from several people – these charges are minimal compared to so many other possible charges, and they’re being pushed as a means for the DOJ to say, ‘See, we’re fair!’

Correct–they are charging him with this and leaving the more serious crimes untouched so they can say, "see we are fair." — Tiberius De’Medici American Savage (@AmSavage1776) October 6, 2022

Joe said all we need is a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/kOBkHOP5pU — Carter (@cartervol) October 6, 2022