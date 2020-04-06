MSM Reporter Asks President Trump About Shutting Down Grocery Stores Across America

The mainstream media truely is the enemy of the people.

President Trump on Sunday held a coronavirus press conference where a liberal hack reporter asked him about shutting down grocery stores.

No, this is NOT satire.

“So why even have a few businesses open? Why don’t they shut everything down? Groceries stores are open, fast food places — why even take a little chance? Just shut all of it down temporarily,” the reporter asked.

So, according to mainstream reports like this – starving to death is preferable over the small risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

WATCH: