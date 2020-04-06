MSM Reporter Asks President Trump About Shutting Down Grocery Stores Across America

April 6, 2020 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Mainstream liberal hack reporter asks President Trump about shutting down grocery stores amid coronavirus outbreak in America

The mainstream media truely is the enemy of the people.

President Trump on Sunday held a coronavirus press conference where a liberal hack reporter asked him about shutting down grocery stores.

No, this is NOT satire.

“So why even have a few businesses open? Why don’t they shut everything down? Groceries stores are open, fast food places — why even take a little chance? Just shut all of it down temporarily,” the reporter asked.

So, according to mainstream reports like this – starving to death is preferable over the small risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)