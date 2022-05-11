MSM Interview Cut Short After Russian Diplomat Mentions Zelensky’s Nazi Insignia Photo

A Sky News interview with Dmitry Polyanskiy, a Russian representative to the United Nations, was cut short after the Russian made mention of President Zelensky posting an photo of a Ukrainian soldier wearing Nazi insignia.
Zelensky posted his Victory Day statement along with a collection of photos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
After it was revealed that one of the Ukrainian soldiers was wearing a symbol of the elite Totenkopf division of the SS, the post was removed.
Summit report: During the interview, Polyanskiy made reference to the controversy, but was quickly cut off after bringing it up.
“Do you know what it is? It’s an emblem of a German SS division in the Second World War. So he published on the Victory Day an emblem of a fighter of Right Sector [banned in Russia] with this emblem, saying that this is a symbol of [the] fight against Nazism as he sees it,” Polyanskiy said.
“This was deleted after half an hour but, of course, we have a copy of this… It means that [the] UK now is covering Ukrainian authorities, which display Nazi symbols during the Victory Day,” he added.
The host of the show seemed eager to prevent Polyanskiy from elaborating any further.
“And there you have it, the famous freedom of speech in the West,” Polyanskiy subsequently joked on Telegram.
“Now they think 100 times before inviting Russian diplomats on live broadcast,” he concluded.
