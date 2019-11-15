MSM Told Dems To ‘Dramatize’ Impeachment Hearings With Crying Witnesses, Then Witnesses Started Crying

In the past week, liberal journalists started admitting there are significant flaws in the substance of Democrats’ impeachment argument and are now focusing more on the show of public hearings, hoping “dramatized” events on Capitol Hill, including “emotional and crying” witnesses, will make the case to impeach President Trump.

Following Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd grilling Republican Senator Rand Paul regarding impeachment while tossing softballs to Democrat Congressman Jim Himes on Sunday, the political panel admitted that House Democrats had an uphill battle in upcoming public hearings.

The worried journalists urged liberal lawmakers to “dramatize” those hearings as much as possible and hoped some of the witnesses would cry or become “emotional.”

“I think in those two segments, with Rand Paul and Jim Himes, we had a good snapshot of how difficult this is going to be for the – for the Democrats to convince the country that this is extraordinary behavior that disqualifies the President from office,” The Washington Post’s David Ignatius admitted. He also acknowledged that impeachment effort against President Trump looked “purely partisan.”

And it seems House Democrats have listened to the mainstream media journalists — or perhaps they are simply using the same playbook — because, right on cue, Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch “choked up a bit” when she testified on Friday, bringing a taste of the Democrats’ much-needed “drama” to proceedings.

WashPo’s David Ignatius’s advice to Democrats on how to change that image problem was followed to the letter: “The one thing that will break through, I think, is if this can be dramatized so that our diplomats struggling against the President feel like soldiers in a battlefield, and their commander abandoned them.” He argued: “…if that gets through…It makes it a very different process.”

Even PBS NewsHour’s correspondent Yamiche Alcindor seemed giddy as she touted the political strategy of Democrats: