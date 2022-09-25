MSM Admits Top Doctor’s COVID Shot Made His Cancer Worse

The mainstream media has admitted that a top doctor’s COVID shot caused his cancer to get worse and spread to other parts of his body.

The stunning admission was published by The Atlantic in an article entitled, “Did a famous Doctor’s COVID shot make his cancer worse?”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This is a turning point on the left. They must know things are about to get really, really bad.

Dr. Michael Golden, a top immunologist in Belgium, noticed his cancer spread significantly after he received a booster shot last year. This is a very disturbing article.

Kudos to The Atlantic for not hiding this report from its readers.

Roxanne Khamsi at The Atlantic reported: