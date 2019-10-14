MS-13 Illegal Alien Charged In Mutilation Murder, ICE Blames ‘Sanctuary Cities’

An illegal alien who had a detainer placed on him by ICE but was released from jails in Washington state has been charged with murdering and mutilating a high schooler — and ICE is pinning the blame squarely on the sanctuary laws that meant one of the alleged murderers was in the United States at all.

According to the Seattle Times, Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega, 20, is one of two men who has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old high school student Juan Carlos Con Guzman.

Authorities say Con Guzman, who attended Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington, was lured from his home Sept. for a fight by Iraheta-Vega and 28-year-old Rudy Osvaldo Garcia-Hernandez. The two then drove him by the Green River in Auburn “with a plan to torture and kill him,” according to court documents.

Con Guzman was allegedly beaten to death with a baseball bat and then cut into small pieces with a machete that were deposited into the river near the town of Auburn.

“The extraordinary brutality of this crime demonstrates the threat the defendants pose to the community,” King County, Washington, prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in the charging documents, the Seattle Times reported Friday.

Even before the grisly crime, however, ICE said it already knew that Iraheta-Vega was a serious threat. That’s why they put a detainer on him after prior arrests and wanted to deport him from the United States back to where he came from.

According to KIRO-TV, Iraheta-Vega, who immigrated to the United States illegally from El Salvador as an “unaccompanied minor,” had been in and out of King County jails since 2018.

“ICE said it lodged a detainer following Iraheta-Vega’s first arrest by Kent police in 2018 but was not notified of his release from jail several days later,” KIRO reported.

“Iraheta-Vega was later arrested twice for DUI, according to ICE, and released from jail before they could encounter him.”

ICE also said confirmed both men were members of the notorious MS-13 gang, according to KOMO-TV.

The agency pinned the blame squarely on disastrous “sanctuary policies” for Iraheta-Vega’s release from jail and his readmission to society. According to ICE, he should have been deported to El Salvador.

“This scenario, where sanctuary policies shield criminal aliens who prey on people in the community from immigration enforcement, is becoming all too common,” ICE said in a statement to KIRO.

“As Iraheta-Vega’s crimes increased in severity, local officials chose to release him, time and time again, without notification to ICE, a simple process that could have potentially prevented this crime.”

“We would, in all likelihood, have taken this person into our own custody and maybe prevented this horrific crime from occurring,” ICE Deputy Field Office Director Bryan Wilcox told KOMO.

King County — which includes Seattle — has a policy against asking prisoners their immigration status. Like some other jurisdictions around the country, it also doesn’t cooperate with ICE or other immigration authorities.

How many crimes could be prevented if these liberal “sanctuary cities” simply honored federal law?