Mrs Macron To Sue Two Women Who Claimed She Was Born Male

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is suing two women who spread rumors claiming that she was born a male who underwent a sex change.

Brigitte Macron’s case comes just as her husband gears up for a tough reelection campaign.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

A legal source told AFP that the first hearing in the case has been set for June 15 in Paris.

RT reports: The rumors in question were started early last year by an independent journalist and a self-proclaimed spiritual ‘medium’. A series of posts on Facebook and a video interview between the two women posted to YouTube gained traction, and by December the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux was getting national attention. The hashtag is a reference to what the conspiracy theorists believe to be Brigitte Macron’s real maiden name – Jean Michel Trogneux.

According to her biography, Mrs. Macron was born Brigitte Marie-Claude Trogneux.

The journalist in question purportedly told the ‘medium’ that evidence of the first lady’s gender transition is in “a sealed envelope deposited with a lawyer whose name is well known,” and would be made public if France made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory.

Emmanuel Macron has faced questions about his relationship with his wife – who is 24 years his senior and taught at the French president’s high school – before, but the rumors referenced in the lawsuit bear a striking similarity to accusations once leveled against former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Comedian Joan Rivers stated in 2014 that Mrs. Obama is “a transgender. We all know it,” and some right-wingers still insist that the former first lady was born a man named Michael.