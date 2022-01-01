mRNA Inventor Dr. Robert Malone: Government Mandates in Violation of Nuremberg Code

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, declared on Friday that government mandates are in violation of the Nuremberg Code and urged people to rise up against them before it’s too late.

During an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, Dr. Malone dropped bombshell after bombshell on the rampant corruption among the elites – from public officials covering up effective early treatments, all the way up to federal cash bribes to healthcare facilities in exchange for inflated Covid death numbers.

“Our government is out of control on this [Covid response] and they are lawless. They completely disregard bioethics. They completely disregard the federal common rule. These mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Bellmont Report. They are flat-out illegal and they don’t care. Hopefully, we are going to stop them before they take our kids.”

Granted, much of what Dr. Malone revealed to Rogan had already been reported by outlets like the Gateway Pundit and The War Room, but the massive audience who listens to the JRE experience will be hearing it for the first time.

An awestruck Joe Rogan surely got the message, as he put it to Dr. Malone:

“That is crazy, That is so crazy to even hear. I think we are at a 45-degree downward angle heading into a mountain, I really do. It’s so strange to me that no one is up in arms about this – other than the few people who have been censored and the few people who have these opposing viewpoints that are deemed to be something that can’t be discussed.”

The full interview is over 3 hours long, so here are a few of the best and most important parts – courtesy of Twitter user MythinformedMKE.

The entire podcast can be found here.

First up, Dr. Malone breaks down the federal government’s cash-for-Covid “death benefits” for hospitals, which incentivizes healthcare providers to artificially inflate the infection and death count.

Unbelievably, hospitals can receive as much as a $30,000 bonus for placing a patient on a ventilator, and they are eligible to receive even more cash if the patient is declared dead with the virus, regardless of if it contributed to their death or not.

In short, the healthier the patients get – the less bonus money they receive. Seems a little backward, no?

“The numbers are quite large. There is something like a $3,000 basically death benefit to a hospital if it [a patient admission] can be claimed to be Covid. There is a financial incentive to call somebody covid positive. The hospitals receive a bonus from the government – I think it’s like $3,000 – if someone is hospitalized and able to be declared Covid positive. They also receive a bonus – I think the total is something like $30,000 incentive – if somebody gets put on the vent [ventilator]. Then they get a bonus if somebody is declared dead with Covid. The CDC made the determination that they were going to make a core assumption – if [someone is] PCR positive, and [they] die, that is death due to Covid. So, the extreme example just to show the absurdity: if the patient comes in with a bullet hole to the head and they do a nose swab and they come up PCR positive, they’re determined to have died from Covid.”

Dr. Malone also spoke about several serious conflicts of interest between the vaccine manufacturers and left-wing media fact-checkers.

Specifically – Thompson-Reuters. The outlet has become the primary ‘fact-checker’ for large platforms like Twitter, which have been cracking down on so-called ‘medical misinformation’ – especially concerning the experimental vaccines.

The only problem is that Pfizer and Thompson-Reuters have shared corporate ownership, which is a problem when a large majority of the information they are verifying as true or false – and therefore able to be disseminated among the masses – is directly tied to both of their bottom lines.

“Thompson-Reuters is tied to Pfizer, they have common corporate ownership and they are the ‘fact-checker’ of Twitter – they are integrated. So, Thompson-Reuters is making the decision, which has connections to Pfizer, about what information will be allowed to be discussed on Twitter.”

Next, Dr. Malone touches on the ‘natural immunity’ discussion. As has been proven by volumes of data – both over the years and even specifically related to Covid – individuals who recover naturally and acquire natural immunity are much better protected than if they were to just take a manufactured vaccine – especially when it comes to these experimental mRNA vaccines that have shown a sharp decline in immunity that eventually will leave the individual more susceptible to catching the virus than their unvaccinated peers.

According to Dr. Malone, there are also now concerns that those with natural immunity are actually more likely to experience an adverse reaction from the vaccines than those who have never been infected with Covid.

“It’s very clear that people who have natural immunity have a much higher risk factor for this whole spectrum of adverse events if they get jabbed. There is a number of things here that are not supported ‘by the science’ – to put it gently. [But] since we are on the Joe Rogan show, I can speak freely, it’s nucking futz. This is just wrong.”

One of the most shocking bombshells from Dr. Malone came when he was discussing the Uttar Pradesh province in India, which has has some of the greatest success against Covid-19 out of any area in the world thanks to their rapid deployment of early treatment care packages that included several drugs to combat the virus.

Despite the success of the early treatments that were distributed across the province with the help of the WHO, the drugs used in the care packages have not been officially disclosed by the Indian government to the rest of the world (although, Ivermectin has been reported to be one of the drugs that were used).

According to Dr. Malone, India’s decision was apparently made at the behest of Joe Biden, who personally visited with the country’s prime minister just before they decided not to disclose the treatments.

“Uttar Pradesh, as you know, has crushed Covid. It’s not clear what are the drugs [they used]. What we do know is there was a decision made [as] the virus was just ripping through Uttar Pradesh, which has the same population as the United States. The composition has not been formally disclosed. It was done in coordination with the WHO, and whatever was in those packages was rumored to include ivermectin. But there was a specific visit of Biden to Modi [the PM of India] and a decision was made [by] the Indian government not to disclose the contents of those packages that were being deployed in Uttar Pradesh. They [the medical packages] are still there, and Uttar Pradesh has flatlined right now. The rest of the world is yelling about Omicron and hospitalizations, but Uttar Pradesh is still flatlined in terms of deaths. There was a meeting between Joe Biden and Modi. All I know is that immediately afterward there was a decision not to disclose the contents of what was being deployed in Uttar Pradesh.”

It was never about saving lives. A similar issue about the concealment of working prospective treatments for Covid-19 was raised earlier this month by the world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough when he sounded the alarm over the US public health bureaucracy purposefully suppressed treatments in order to push the experimental vaccines – also on Joe Rogan’s show.

Finally, Rogan and Dr. Malone discuss the mass censorship of unapproved speech that is ramping up on Big Tech platforms. Rogan blasts Twitter for censoring even the most qualified among us just because they say something that goes against the narrative before turning the mic over to Dr. Malone to discuss his recent ban from the platform and the terrible consequences that arise when crushing free speech and an open discussion.

Those are just some of the most important highlights of many. Once again, the entire 3+ hour podcast is well worth the listen. The full episode of JRE with Dr. Robert Malone (with video) can be found on Spotify, here.