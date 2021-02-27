Mr. Potato Head Is Going Gender-Neutral

Mr. Potato Head can no longer be called a mister.

The company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, Hasbro, is giving Mr Potato Head a new, sort of more gender neutral name: Potato Head.

The new branding will be reflected on packaging scheduled to debut later this year.

NBC News reports: The company, which has been making the potato-shaped plastic toy for nearly 70 years, announced Thursday morning that it was dropping Mr. from the brand in an effort to make sure “all feel welcome in the Potato Head world.” That set off a social media frenzy over the beloved toy.

Later that afternoon, Hasbro clarified in a tweet that the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters will still exist, names and all, but the branding on the box will say “Potato Head.”

“While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the company tweeted.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

The toy manufacturing giant announced the change as it also launched a “Create Your Potato Head Family” kit with two potato parents and a potato baby. The video announcing the kit said it was for “modern families” and featured a variety of family makeups, including with same-sex potato parents.