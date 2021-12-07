MP Who Claimed She Felt ‘Traumatized’ Around Maskless Is Pictured Partying Maskless

“I feel incredibly unsafe in the chamber,” when conservatives don’t wear masks, Labour MP Zarah Sultana complained during a recent BBC News interview.
Those fears apparently melted away when Sultana visited the MOBO awards in Coventry, during which she was photographed partying with thousands of others.
“The @MOBOAwards came to Coventry last night,” Sultana tweeted alongside a collection of maskless selfies.
Summit.news reports: Sultana’s behavior once again underscores how masks have become pure theater and yet another political tool in culture war, completely absent any real body of evidence that they actually work.
England once again mandated masks in shops and other venues last week in response to the Omicron variant despite the fact that European countries like Germany which have compulsory rules on face coverings in place for many months have experienced record COVID surges.
Meanwhile, as we highlight in the video below, mask zealots are now lobbying for new rules that would ban people from TALKING while eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.
These people are completely out of control.
