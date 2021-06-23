Move Over Covid: UN Report Warns Of Killer Heatwaves

A United Nation report warns that a post-coronavirus world could feature mega heatwaves that are capable of killing millions.

According to a draft UN report, once the coronavirus pandemic is finally over, unrelenting heat could lay waste to large swathes of the planet.

The report says that the heat would kill millions who have no means to escape such a massive climate change event.

Breitbart reports: The grim climate tidings are contained in a draft U.N. report that predicts dire consequences for billions if “global warming continues unchecked,” updating earlier climate models that suggested it would take nearly another century of unabated carbon pollution to spawn heatwaves exceeding the absolute limit of human endurance.

Now unprecedented killer heatwaves are forecast to be on the near horizon, according to a 4,000-page Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study, as seen by AFP before its scheduled release in February 2022.

AFP reports work of the U.N.’s climate science advisory panel paints a frightening — and deadly — picture for a warming planet, providing yet another set of warnings to add to those that have gone before.

Earlier this year John Kerry, whom President Joe Biden appointed as the United States special presidential envoy for climate, said in an interview with the BBC only nine years remain to save the planet from destruction, as Breitbart News reported.

Climate Change hoaxers of the world unite! https://t.co/Uf4MspfV6t — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 1, 2019

If the world warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius — 0.4 degrees above today’s level — 14 percent of the population will be exposed to severe heatwaves at least once every five years, “a significant increase in heatwave magnitude”, the report says.

Going up half a degree would add another 1.7 billion people.

Ultimately, high heat will destroy more lives indirectly rather than by reaching levels at which the body simply shuts down, the IPCC report suggests.

Higher temperatures will spread disease vectors, reduce crop yields and nutrient values, slash labour productivity and make outdoor manual labour a life-threatening activity while starving populations multiply across the planet.

In all, it says the climate crisis is real and must not be ignored, now or most certainly not in the near future.