Mothers Blast Bette Midler Over Insulting ‘Try Breastfeeding’ Tweet

Left-wing Hollywood actor Bette Midler Bette Midler sparked outrage on Friday after making light of the baby formula crisis.

As families struggle to find baby formula, Midler callously replied to a report about the shortage by posting a tweet saying: “TRY BREASTFEEDING. It’s free and available on demand”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The 76 year old was blasted by hundreds of mothers many of whom shared their breastfeeding horror stories, in response to her “cruel and insensitive” tweet.

Breitbart reports: MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle offered details about how “The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly.” Midler’s response to those desperately trying to feed their babies at a time of unparalleled shortages was called callous and out of touch.

“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s Free and Available on Demand,” Midler said.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

The responses, many of them from mothers who’d struggled with breastfeeding their babies, were searing.

WOW Bette, what a cruel and insensitive comment. MY body didn't allow me to do so. Mine dried up before I gave birth. So much for women supporting other women's choices! If you sang this.. your tune would be flat. DO BETTER. — NJ (@Natalie14595468) May 13, 2022

Respectfully, Ms. M., as someone who is lucky enough to have supply (but only just enough), have a free pump (that I don't use, because again, only JUST enough supply), it ain't fucking free.



I'm not working (and thus not earning), and I'm EATING EXTRA. — Rebecca Overholt (@Julephenia) May 13, 2022

TRIED. First born refused to latch, despite lactation consultation. Bought a $400 pump (NOT FREE), pumped for the first few months before I had to go back to work & no longer possible. I’m a fan Bette, but you are wrong on this one. — Audra Halfdansdóttir (@intheprairie) May 13, 2022

Bette Midler is well-endowed and had no breast feeding issues. Because she is a wealthy snob, she has little empathy for the less fortunate. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) May 13, 2022

My baby was a preemie and I couldn’t produce milk… when I did, it was never enough… I tried everything and so hard to do so and never could. She wouldn’t latch on either because she was too small and didn’t get it. Formula was the only choice. — Ohana (@ohana1904) May 13, 2022

Bette Midler later doubled down, lectured her followers who say their breastmilk was inadequate, and she went so far as to suggest women use “wet nurses” — which essentially went out of practice over a century ago.

Some mothers, many admitted fans of Midler’s had hoped her first tweet was a joke. But Midler doubled down, saying:

“People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES”

People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

That only invited more moms to call Midler out.