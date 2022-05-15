Mothers Blast Bette Midler Over Insulting ‘Try Breastfeeding’ Tweet

Left-wing Hollywood actor Bette Midler Bette Midler sparked outrage on Friday after making light of the baby formula crisis.
As families struggle to find baby formula, Midler callously replied to a report about the shortage by posting a tweet saying: “TRY BREASTFEEDING. It’s free and available on demand”
The 76 year old was blasted by hundreds of mothers many of whom shared their breastfeeding horror stories, in response to her “cruel and insensitive” tweet.
Breitbart reports: MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle offered details about how “The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly.” Midler’s response to those desperately trying to feed their babies at a time of unparalleled shortages was called callous and out of touch.
“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s Free and Available on Demand,” Midler said.
The responses, many of them from mothers who’d struggled with breastfeeding their babies, were searing.
Bette Midler later doubled down, lectured her followers who say their breastmilk was inadequate, and she went so far as to suggest women use “wet nurses” — which essentially went out of practice over a century ago.
Some mothers, many admitted fans of Midler’s had hoped her first tweet was a joke. But Midler doubled down, saying:
“People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES”
That only invited more moms to call Midler out.