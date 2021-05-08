Mothers Are ‘Birthing People’ According To Congresswoman Cori Bush

In her speech before Congress on Thursday, Congresswoman Cori Bush referred to mothers as ‘birthing people’.

Bush was testifying at a House Oversight hearing on health risks faced by Black mothers.



Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic.



I testified about my experience @OversightDems today.



Not surprisingly she drew condemnation from many, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson who mockingly said that ‘mother has been banned’ because the term was ‘too sexist’.

The Mail Online reports: The representative for Missouri told the harrowing story of how she was ignored by doctors when she told them of the extreme pain she was in, early in her pregnancy with both her children.

She said her concerns were dismissed, and both her children – her son Zion, now 21, and daughter Angel, now 20 – were born extremely premature

Bush with her father, her son Zion, 21, and daughter Angel, 20

‘I sit before you today as a single mom, as a nurse, as an activist, congresswoman, and I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect black birthing people, and to save lives.’

‘Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain,’ she tweeted later on Thursday.

‘My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience today.

‘Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has.’

Bush’s terminology was immediately seized on.

Nancy Mace, a South Carolina congresswoman, tweeted: ‘“Birthing people” – you mean women or moms?

‘The left is so woke they’re stripping from women the one thing that only we can do.’

Steve Cortes, a former Trump advisor, questioned whether Mother’s Day will get a new title.

‘”Birthing people.” This upcoming Sunday is no longer Mothers Day, it’s Birthing Peoples’ Day,’ he said.

Carlson ridiculed her on Friday night, saying it was ‘dehumanizing’.

He said she was ‘referring to black birthing people – in other words, mothers.’